2 men shot at Haverstock Hill Apartments

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating another shooting at the Haverstock Hill Apartments.

A man in his 20s and a man in his 40s were wounded in the latest shooting at about 9 p.m. Sunday.

The apartments are located on Aldine Bender in northeast Harris County.

Lt. Paul Bruce said both men went to the hospital by private vehicle.

Further details about the events leading up to the shooting or any possible suspects was not immediately released.

Deputies could be seen looking over multiple shell casings in the complex’s parking lot. Anyone with information that could help investigators can call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.