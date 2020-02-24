HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County deputies have charged a man in the deadly shooting that happened at Haverstock Apartments on Feb. 16.

Juan Jose Williams, 41, was taken into custody Friday after witnesses and surveillance video identified him as the alleged shooter.

The victim, 28-year-old Ger Marcus Martin, was shot in the head in the parking lot of the apartment complex.

RELATED: Man shot to death at Haverstock Hill apartment complex

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said Martin had been sitting in the parking lot for several minutes and was returning to his apartment, when he was approached by a female. The two started talking for a few minutes before she walked back to a group of males who were standing nearby.

That’s when Williams emerged from the group, shot Martin and left the scene.

A woman who claimed to be the victim's sister said her brother was a father to 3-year-old twins and the children may have witnessed the shooting.

Check back for updates.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM