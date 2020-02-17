HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a suspect who shot a man to death at a north Harris County apartment complex.

On Sunday evening around 7 p.m., deputies said a man was shot in the head at the Haverstock Hill apartment complex in the 5600 block of Aldine Bender Road, which is near the intersection of the Eastex Freeway and Beltway 8.

Witnesses said the man was being chased across the apartment parking lot before he was shot and killed on the stairs at the complex. Witnesses have told authorities that two men were chasing the victim and there were two or three shots fired.

Deputies said the shooter is described as being a light-skinned black man with a mohawk haircut and a beard. He may be driving a dark-colored Nissan Altima and may have been wearing a red shirt at the time of the shooting.

The victim was only described as being a man in his late 30s. His identity has not been revealed.

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter

RELATED: SWAT scene over | No suspect found inside Spring apartment

RELATED: 18-year-old fatally shot at Gulfton-area apartment complex

RELATED: 'She did the right thing': Off-duty HPD officer shoots armed robbery suspect at Walmart near Humble

RELATED: 1 killed in triple shooting at west Houston apartments