HCSO: 5-year-old girl wounded in accidental shooting at apartment in northeast Harris County

The shooting remains under investigation.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A little girl was taken to the hospital after she was accidentally shot by her brother at an apartment complex in northeast Harris County early Tuesday, deputies said.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Haverstock Hill Apartments in the 5600 block of Aldine Bender around 2 a.m.

A 911 caller said her son had shot his 5-year-old sister while playing with a gun. The little girl was taken to the hospital with a wound to her leg. She is expected to survive.

BREAKING: @HCSOTexas investigating after a 5 YO girl is accidentally shot in the leg by her brother (6-7 YOA) who deputies say was playing with the gun in the middle of the night @ apt in N. Harris Co.

#khou11 #HTownRush pic.twitter.com/LyE1wYZ1Kn — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) February 9, 2021

The brother who was playing with the gun is believed to be a child, about the same age as his sister. Multiple family members were home at the time, including the girl's mother and two brothers.