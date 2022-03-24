Oak pollen is at extreme levels in Houston | Tips for keeping it out of your home

Tree pollen is now in the extreme level and isn't expected to change until our next rain chance next week, according to KHOU 11 Meteorologist Chita Craft.

HOUSTON — Beautiful spring-like weather means spring-like pollen.

With warm and sunny weather in place, pollen will be the biggest player over the next few days. Tree pollen is now in the extreme level and isn't expected to change until our next rain chance next week, according to KHOU 11 Meteorologist Chita Craft.

Chita said the oak levels in the tree pollen count category are more than 1,800 when they are typically in the 100s.

Pollen is measured in grains per cubic meter of air.

Pollen counts are generally taken with an air sampling device called Rotorod. The device uses sticky rods that test the air on a regular basis.

Every 24 hours or so, these rods are then examined for the number of pollen grains covering the rod. The count is converted into units of grains per cubic meter of air.

We get the latest information here.

With allergies though, you do not have to suffer in silence.

Allergy sufferers may want to remove their shoes when they enter their home to avoid bringing in pollen. If you also take your dog out, be sure to wash that dander off of them to avoid spreading it through your home.

Once the pollen gets into your home when it is at these levels, it's like being outside.

Tips on beating allergies in your home

There are things you can do around the house to stop the sniffles.

Dr. Michael Kaplan of Kaplan Sinus Relief explains.

“We'll look around the house. If you haven't changed your air filters in a few months, that's No. 1," Kaplan said. "Number 2, you might be allergic to dust mites, those little organisms that grow in the blankets in the bedding. Everybody's got it."

Kaplan says the next thing to target is your bedding and carpet.

“You can clean the bed and heat up the bedding I say once a month to high temperature and the size of the comforter and clean sheets regularly,” he said. “Look at the carpeting and claim that it certainly if you think there is mold in your environment, your home address that is needed.”

And of course, don’t forget about those ceiling fans.

“And especially the ceiling fan, because folks, I guarantee if there are 10 people listening to this, they're 10 people that haven't checked the dust on the ceiling fan,” he said.

And even with best practices around your home, sometimes you need more help. So if the problem persists, see a doctor.

“The No. 1 issue that people come in to see me regarding is congestion, not being able to breathe well through the nose, sinus infections, or sometimes not really being sure if they have an infection or allergies,” he said.