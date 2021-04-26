What allergies hit when?

This calendar built from Houston Health Department data shows you when you can expect certain pollen levels to rise.

HOUSTON — All this week, we’re digging into allergies: what causes them, how we track them, how we test for them. But the first step is knowing what you're allergic to.

Turns out, when you’re feeling your worst is actually the worst time to come in for a test. To get accurate results, you should be off all medications.

"Wait until the middle of summer when everything is hot and crispy, nothing’s blooming," says Christina Placker, a physician assistant at Aspire Allergy & Sinus. "Or wait until the dead of winter when everything is frosted over and your allergies are feeling better."

Placker, a self-described "pollen-tracking nerd," poured through Houston Health Department pollen and mold archives for all of 2020 to compile the data for this calendar. The result is a monthly diagram of when and how we suffer.

"Right now, oak pollen, pine pollen, sycamore and hackberry are all starting to fall, but grass pollen is on the rise," Placker says.

Grass will stick around for a while and it gets especially bad after a thunderstorm stirs everything up.

"Grass pollen is probably our biggest year-round allergen that most people don’t think of," says Placker. "Grass is usually blooming almost every single day of the year."

Come fall in Houston, we get to deal with weeds, specifically ragweed.

"As it cools down, the weather gets nice and we all want to open our windows, ragweed goes through the roof and everybody is an itchy, sneezy mess," Placker says.

Just when you think you’ll catch a break during the winter months … nope. Cedar pollen rides in on those northerly winds.

"That can be a really kind of sneaky pollen that people don’t think about because everything here is brown, but cedar is still blooming like crazy," says Placker. "When you get that cold front come through and you’re sneezing and your eyes are watering, it’s not because the weather changed. It’s because the pollen, cedar pollen specifically, is in that wind that blows in from the north Dallas area."

We also deal with mold throughout the year because, according to Placker, spores will crop up any time humidity is above 50 percent. That's basically all the time in Houston. Placker adds that it's usually the mold you can't see that causes allergy problems.

"It’s going to be the mold your pet tracks in from the grass or that gets into your home because your open your windows when it’s really nice outside," she says.