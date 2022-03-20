Houston forecast: Gorgeous conditions expected all week long

Beautiful weather will lead to heavy pollen.

HOUSTON — Beautiful conditions expected the rest of the week! Sunny skies and pleasant temperatures will give us gorgeous spring like weather.

We started off pretty chilly this morning in the 40s. This afternoon, temperatures are climbing to the upper 60s under sunny skies. Watch for the pollen. Tree category is already at heavy levels.

No rain is expected for several days, and we're expecting the same conditions we're enjoying now to prevail throughout the weekend.

KHOU 11 APP: Get our mobile weather alerts

KHOU 11 RADAR: Track Houston storms and rain here