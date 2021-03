There was no immediate word on injuries involved, if any.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a major crash on the northwest side that damaged a family’s property.

Captain J. Nanny tweeted deputies responded to Gears at TC Jester at about 10 p.m. Sunday where a possible intoxicated driver crashed into a home.

The vehicle first went through a fence and into the home’s backyard. There was no immediate word on injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.