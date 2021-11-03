HPD: Woman run over, killed after getting out of car on Katy Freeway | Outbound lanes reopen

Police said they are treating the area as a crime scene and the freeway would likely not fully reopen until just before the start of rush hour.

HOUSTON — Police are investigating an incident that killed a woman in the westbound lanes of the Katy Freeway early Thursday.

It happened around 1:30 a.m., shutting down all lanes near T.C. Jester for several hours.

Commander Deese with the Houston Police Department said a man and woman were arguing in a car when she demanded he stop and let her out. The man pulled over, and the woman got out.

As the driver went to leave, however, the woman was still holding on to the vehicle’s handle. She fell, and he ran over her, killing her.

Fatality Crash: 5800 Katy Fwy westbound at TC Jester is shut down due to a fatality crash investigation. #houtraffic CC9 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 11, 2021

Deese said the man knew he ran over the woman, and he exited the freeway and came back to the scene, where the woman was pronounced dead.

The driver was taken into custody for further questioning, and police said he could face multiple charges.

Currently, no names have been released.