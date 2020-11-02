HOUSTON — Giant barrels fell off a truck and caused a traffic backup on I-10 on Monday night.

The barrels created a traffic hazard after they fell off a truck that was going under the Houston Avenue Bridge just before 9 p.m.

The barrels were about 10-feet tall and were blocking two lanes of eastbound traffic.

It's not clear if anyone was injured in the incident.

