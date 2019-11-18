HOUSTON — A Houstonian with a dash camera captured a very scary moment on video last Friday as a loose tire went airborne and crushed the front end of a pickup truck.

YouTuber 'Bhoyohbhoy' tells KHOU 11 News the incident happened on Highway 90 near Hillcroft. He was traveling in the southbound lanes when a vehicle in the opposing lanes of traffic lost the tire.

The tire rolled into the middle barrier and went airborne before smashing down on a pickup truck. Another driver in an SUV swerved and nearly lost control.

It happened at about 3 p.m., he told KHOU 11.

The gray GMC pickup that was hit immediately came to a stop. The video showed the windshield and roof of the truck were heavily damaged.

Witnesses said the GMC had only the driver inside, a man. He suffered minor injuries.

The driver who lost the tire stopped on the other side of the road to provide assistance. It's believed the tire came from a trailer that was hauling a wood chipper.

