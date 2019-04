HOUSTON — A large truck carrying a spool was stuck under the 610 West Loop at the Southwest Freeway, I-69 before lunchtime Thursday.

Northbound lanes were impacted before 11 a.m. but have since reopened.

MAP: View Houston traffic alerts

Watch raw video from Air 11 here and check back for updates.

This is the latest incident involving spools on Houston's freeways in the last several months. Recently large spools have fallen off trucks and rolled down the freeway.