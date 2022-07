The Astros slugger joins Michael Brantley on the injured list. Meanwhile, Jeremy Peña was back in the lineup Sunday after missing a few games with an illness.

OAKLAND, Calif. — The Houston Astros placed slugger Yordan Álvarez on the injured list on Sunday.

The move was announced prior to the series finale between the Astros and Oakland A's.

The move to the 10-day IL means Álvarez will be unavailable until after the All-Star break.

The team said he's dealing with "right hand inflammation."

Houston recalled outfielder Jose Siri from AAA Sugar Land to take Álvarez's place on the active roster.