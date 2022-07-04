Astros begin season on the road versus Angels

The defending AL champions begin the season on the road in Anaheim.

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Thursday marks opening day for the Houston Astros as they travel to California to take on the Los Angeles Angels.

Pitcher Framber Valdez, not Justin Verlander, will make the start for Houston.

Fans can still get together for a unique opening day experience. The Houston Astros will be hosting a watch party downtown at Pitch 25 starting at 7 p.m. Thursday.

The party will feature live music, prizes, Astros alumni, Orbit, the Shooting Stars and more.

If you prefer watching from home, Thursday's broadcast will be on AT&T SportsNet.

Or if you want to listen along on the radio, you can tune in to KBME 790 AM or KTRH 740 AM. For the Spanish broadcast, tune in to TUDN 93.3 FM or AM 1010.

From the Associated Press:

Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels

Anaheim, California; Thursday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -131, Astros +111; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels open the season at home against the Houston Astros.

Los Angeles went 77-85 overall and 39-42 at home last season. The Angels slugged .407 with a .310 on-base percentage as a team in the 2021 season.

Houston had a 95-67 record overall and a 44-37 record in road games last season. The Astros pitching staff had a collective 3.78 ERA last season while averaging 9.1 strikeouts and 3.4 walks per nine innings.

INJURIES: Angels: Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)