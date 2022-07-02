Astros' Yordan Álvarez named June's American League Player of the Month

According to the team, this is the first time Álvarez has received the honor and the 23rd time an Astros player has won the award.

HOUSTON — Houston Astros outfielder Yordan Álvarez has been named June's American League Player of the Month!

Álvarez led the league in multiple categories in June, hitting a .418 and nine home runs. Adding to his impressive stats, Álvarez had 28 RBIs with a .510 on-base percentage.

Although this is his first time receiving the American League Player of the Month award, he was named Rookie of the Month three consecutive times in June, July and August 2019.

In response to the award, the Astros tweeted "First of many," implying the best is yet to come.

Álvarez and teammate Jose Altuve lead the American League in votes for the All-Star Game in their positions.

Álvarez has received 2,215,456 votes as designated hitter, leading Shohei Ohtani with 1,664,012 votes.