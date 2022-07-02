x
Astros

Astros' Yordan Álvarez named June's American League Player of the Month

According to the team, this is the first time Álvarez has received the honor and the 23rd time an Astros player has won the award.
Credit: AP
Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez (44) celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a home run against the New York Mets during the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

HOUSTON — Houston Astros outfielder Yordan Álvarez has been named June's American League Player of the Month!

Álvarez led the league in multiple categories in June, hitting a .418 and nine home runs. Adding to his impressive stats, Álvarez had 28 RBIs with a .510 on-base percentage.

Although this is his first time receiving the American League Player of the Month award, he was named Rookie of the Month three consecutive times in June, July and August 2019.

In response to the award, the Astros tweeted "First of many," implying the best is yet to come.

Álvarez and teammate Jose Altuve lead the American League in votes for the All-Star Game in their positions.

Álvarez has received 2,215,456 votes as designated hitter, leading Shohei Ohtani with 1,664,012 votes.

Altuve has received 1,925,741 votes, leading the second basemen position.

Astros 2017 World Series championship banner missing from plaza outside Minute Maid Park