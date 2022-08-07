Astros' Altuve voted in as All-Star starter; Álvarez will have to wait

Jose Altuve was the top vote-getter in the American League. The rest of the All-Star rosters will be announced on Sunday. It should include Yordan Álvarez.

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros have one of the best records in the Major Leagues, and on Friday, one of the superstars who helped them get there was voted as a starter to the All-Star team.

Jose Altuve was voted to be a starter at second base for the American League. For the Astros’ slugger, it’ll be his eighth time he’s been selected to the All-Star Game, which is an Astros franchise record. That also ranks as the third-most selections in MLB history.

Altuve is batting. 280 with 17 home runs and 32 RBIs.