Texans

Tyrod Taylor day to day with injury for Texans; Deshaun Watson won't play

Tyrod Taylor is day to day with a hamstring injury as the Texans face a quick turnaround with a Thursday night game against Carolina.
Credit: AP
Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) reacts after scoring a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

HOUSTON — Houston quarterback Tyrod Taylor is day to day with a hamstring injury as the Texans face a quick turnaround with a Thursday night game against Carolina.

RELATED: Texans suffer key injuries in 31-21 loss to Cleveland

If Taylor can’t play, Deshaun Watson won't be an option.

Coach David Culley said Monday that Watson would be inactive for Thursday’s game just as he has been for the first two games.

Watson has been listed as inactive/not injury-related following his trade request and after 22 women filed lawsuits alleging sexual assault or harassment.

RELATED: Lawsuit details: 22 women sue Deshaun Watson; one case dropped

