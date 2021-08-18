Deshaun Watson attorney says accuser at center of FBI investigation admitted she lied in text message

"My sessions have never went like that. I feel really horrible as a person," massage therapist Shenee Lawson told Watson via text, according to Rusty Hardin.

HOUSTON — The attorney for Deshaun Watson said the FBI is investigating his client and allegations against him by massage therapist Shenee Lawson. But Defense Attorney Rusty Hardin said Lawson later admitted that she lied in text messages to the Texans quarterback.

Originally known as "Jane Doe #3" in her lawsuit, Lawson said Watson forced her to perform oral sex during a massage in December of 2020. Lawson claimed she blacked out from fear and now suffers from panic attacks, anxiety and depression.

But Hardin said Lawson later texted Watson and apologized, telling him she wished she could take it back.

"I just want to say I apologize for my actions, that was not me, and I could take back that moment I would. I really devalued my integrity and profession. My sessions have never went like that. I feel really horrible as a person," Lawson said via text, according to Hardin.

He said Lawson also thanked Watson immediately after the massage in which she claimed he attacked her and she offered to massage him again.

"Thank you for trusting me with your massage today, I’m available for another one," the text read.

Back in April, Hardin said Lawson demanded $30,000 from Watson for her "indefinite silence." Hardin said her business manager admitted the sex was consensual in a recorded phone call.

WATCH: More coverage of Deshaun Watson case

"If you decide to make these comments publicly, instead of working with law enforcement, we will respond," Hardin said. And the truth is not going to be your friend."

Hardin called Wednesday's news conference in response to comments Tuesday from Tony Buzbee, the attorney representing Watson's 22 accusers.

Buzbee said he's met with the FBI at least three times about the Watson allegations.

"Let’s be clear, when somebody comes into your office on the 73rd floor of the Chase Tower, whether they’re the FDA or the FBI, it’s a big deal,'' Buzbee told Amy Dash, of the League of Justice, CBS Sports Radio and Fox Sports Radio. "Well, it was the FBI.''

Hardin said Buzbee is just a media hound.

“When Buzbee goes a month without press coverage, he melts," Hardin told reporters. "Buzbee’s knowledge of the law couldn’t fill a thimble."

Hardin said the FBI has not questioned Watson but they are cooperating with law enforcement and the NFL.