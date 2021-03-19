Lawsuit details: Deshaun Watson accusers share similar stories

The women’s allegations range from exposure to sexual assault while massaging the Houston Texans quarterback.

HOUSTON — The women involved in lawsuits against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson share similar stories.

Attorney Tony Buzbee, who's filed seven lawsuits as of Friday afternoon, says an additional five women are now suing Watson. He says 10 others have contacted him about the NFL player.

Their allegations against Watson range from exposure to sexual assault during massages.

Watson called the first lawsuit “baseless” but hasn’t responded since the other six were filed.

Here's what we know about each case.

WARNING: Contains graphic details

Jane Doe #1

The first lawsuit accuses Watson of civil assault during a massage at her home last March.

According to the lawsuit, Watson repeatedly asked the woman to focus on his groin area. She said he “purposely” exposed himself and “purposely” touched her with his penis.

The woman says she abruptly ended the massage and Watson later apologized.

Jane Doe #2

The woman is a massage therapist in Atlanta who said Watson contacted her on Instagram last August and agreed to pay for her flight to Houston.

They met at the Houstonian Hotel where he had a suite. The lawsuit alleges Watson refused to cover his genital area with a towel, repeatedly encouraged her to massage there and in other inappropriate areas and touched her with his penis

She said Watson only paid half of what she was owed and later contacted her about getting a massage in Atlanta, but she didn’t respond

Jane Doe #3

The third lawsuit filed alleges sexual assault during a massage at a Houston office building in December 2020.

The woman accused Watson of asking her to massage his genitals, then forcing her to perform oral sex.

The woman said she blacked out from fear and now suffers from panic attacks, anxiety and depression.

Jane Doe #4

The lawsuit says Watson initially contacted the licensed esthetician’s boss, asked for a photo of the plaintiff and asked if he could give the plaintiff a massage.

During the first appointment in September, the woman said Watson became aroused and asked her what she was going to do about it.

She said she was afraid to complain because she didn’t want to risk her job or career.

During the next appointment in October, the woman said Watson told her she was wearing too many clothes, tried to kiss her and tried to put his penis in her hand.

She said she cut the session short and Watson became angry and left.

Jane Doe #5

This massage took place in September 2020 at a Houston salon where the woman rents a room, according to the civil assault lawsuit.

The woman alleges Watson asked if he could be naked and if it was okay if he became aroused, but she told him to cover himself.

She said he “continued to move his body in a way that would cause his penis to repeatedly touch the plaintiff’s hand.”

Jane Doe #6

The massage therapist said Watson was respectful at the beginning of the massage in October 2020.

But she said he began moving in a “provocative manner” and exposed himself.

When Watson arrived for a second massage in November, she said he caught her off guard and kissed her, then asked her to focus on his buttocks and penis area.

She refused but said he moved in a way that his penis touched her hand.

The civil assault lawsuit alleges he offered to pay extra for a massage in that area and she refused, so he got angry and left.

Jane Doe #7

The woman, who said she’s massaged several professional athletes in the past, said Watson contacted her through Instagram last June.

She said he told her “I make a lot of massage therapists uncomfortable and it’s really hard for me to find someone who will meet my needs …”

The lawsuit alleges Watson kept knocking his towel off, exposed himself and touched her with his penis.

She said she felt “trapped, angry and dirty.”

Watson’s response

After Buzbee announced the first lawsuit, Watson responded on Twitter with a written statement. He called Buzbee a “publicity-seeking lawyer” who, before filing suit, “made a baseless six-figure settlement demand," which he says he "quickly rejected."

Watson wrote, “I have never treated any woman with anything other than the utmost respect.”

No criminal charges have been filed.