Texans taking on Browns in Cleveland | Live at noon on KHOU 11

The Houston Texans hope to stay perfect as they take on Cleveland.

HOUSTON — It’s game day and the Houston Texans are looking for their second straight win to start the season.

The Texans are up in Cleveland to take on Baker Mayfield in the Browns in a game you can see live on KHOU 11 at noon.

Houston is coming off a season-opening 37-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. In that game, QB Tyrod Taylor was 21 of 33 for 291 yards. The Texans defense also held Jags rookie QB Trevor Lawrence in check for most of the game.

The Texans' Mark Ingram also had a big day, rushing for 85 yards and a score.

Meanwhile, the Browns are looking for their first win of the season after falling to Kansas City in Week 1, 33-29.