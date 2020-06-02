HOUSTON — If you thought J.J. Watt's offseason was complete after he hosted Saturday Night Live, well, you were wrong.

The Texans star has more big plans this offseason.

While he was on the Dan Patrick Show on Wednesday, Patrick asked Watt what else he had planned this offseason.

"I'm getting married this offseason. That's on the list," Watt said.

Watt and his fiancee, Kealia Ohai will be tying the knot this offseason, although the date is not public.

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter

RELATED: A look at some of J.J. Watt's best skits on 'Saturday Night Live'

RELATED: Hot wings and hot dance moves: J.J. Watt on fire for Jimmy Fallon

RELATED: Watch: J.J. Watt surprises cast of 'Cheer' and their reaction is priceless

RELATED: J.J. Watt brings on the funny in 'Saturday Night Live' trailer