HOUSTON — J.J. Watt is living his best life in New York City this week in advance of his gig hosting “Saturday Night Live.”

He was a big hit on “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon Thursday night.

Watt showed off his best moves with the touchdown dance Justin Timberlake choreographed for him.

But it was the hot wing challenge with Sean Evans that lit up Twitter.

Evans, host of the YouTube series “Hot Ones,” put Watt’s mouth -- and belly -- to the test with wings of fire.

RELATED: Texans' J.J. Watt to host Saturday Night Live

“It hurts to breathe,” Watt said after eating the last and hottest wing, his beet-red face covered in sweat.

He and Fallon struggled to get through the interview after eating the wings.

Watt admitted he was feeling the after-burn on Friday.

“How are those wings treating you this morning,” a Twitter follower asked.

“Not good man. Not good,” Watt responded.

Hopefully, he'll feel better by Saturday night when he hosts "Saturday Night Live."

Watt, a beast on the field, is apparently playing a monster in an SNL skit.

The Houston Texans DE said he got a little nostalgic when he arrived at the Rockefeller Plaza studio.

"9 years ago, a lifelong dream came true in the building on the left. Being drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft. Saturday night, another dream comes true in the building on the right, hosting SNL," Watt tweeted. "Truly thankful for this wild and incredible journey."

J.J. Watt brings on the funny in 'Saturday Night Live' trailer

Watch: J.J. Watt surprises cast of 'Cheer' and their reaction is priceless

Katy ISD students get recognition from J.J. Watt on 99th day of school