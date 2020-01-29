We’re four days out from J.J. Watt’s appearance on Saturday Night Live and we’re getting a sneak peak of the NFL star’s comedy skills in a newly released trailer.

In the trailer, comedian Kyle Mooney tests Watt’s atheltic skills by throwing random items at him to see if he will catch it.

Of course, the Houston Texans defensive end passes with flying colors. But Mooney on the other hand -- let’s just say he wasn’t ready.

Watt throws a shoe at Mooney which lands right on his check.

“I’m sorry I just got excited” said JJ as he asked walked towards Mooney for a hug.

Watt has been appearing on TV shows left and right

Wednesday morning he appeared on the Today Show and surprised the cast of “Cheer,” the new Netflix docuseries that follows the Navarro College championship cheerleaders.

Watt is a huge fan of “Cheer” and said he got hooked after his fiancée, Kealia Ohai, convinced him to watch it.

He’s also appearing on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” on Thursday.

