Live updates: Sun is out in Philly for World Series Game 3

After last night's game was washed out, the World Series got pushed back a day.

HOUSTON — The Astros and Phillies will try again to play in Game 3 of the World Series after yesterday's rainout.

The weather is cooperating tonight for the Fall Classic to resume at Citizens Bank Park, with the series tied at a game apiece. Philadelphia won Game 1, 6-5 in 10 innings. Houston came back for a Game 2 win Saturday, 5-2.

For Houston, Lance McCullers will get the start. He was scheduled to be the pitcher for Game 3 if it had been played last night. Cristian Javier will start Game 4 for the Astros.

Philadelphia made a pitching change with the delay. They were originally sending out Ryan Syndergaard for Game 3, but now will start Ranger Suárez instead, allowing them to start Aaron Nola, who started Game 1, in Game 4 and possibly again if there's a Game 7.

Former MLB scout and KHOU 11 baseball analyst Jeremy Booth thinks Houston missed an opportunity with the rainout.

"The Astros had an opportunity to reshuffle their pitching rotation and have their number 1 starter pitch in Game 4 and turn around and have a shot in Game 7," said Booth. "Any time you have a chance to do that, especially with the way today's pitching is constructed, you do it because in Game 7, all hands are on deck anyway."

Astros vs. Phillies first inning

Houston went down in order against Suárez in the top of the first. It started with Jose Altuve making a bid for a hit, but Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos made a diving catch for the out.

Nick Castellanos starts this game off with a web gem. #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/p4V4gTru7B — MLB (@MLB) November 2, 2022

Here's Kyle Schwarber enjoying November weather at #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/XeWptkIYb8 — Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) November 1, 2022

Because of the rainout Monday, this is the new schedule for the World Series, all times Central.

GAME 3: Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 7:03 p.m. in Philadelphia

GAME 4: Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 7:03 p.m. in Philadelphia

GAME 5: Thursday, Nov. 3 at 7:03 p.m. in Philadelphia

GAME 6: (if necessary): Saturday, Nov. 5 at 7:03 in Houston

GAME 7: (if necessary): Sunday, Nov. 6 at 7:03 in Houston

Houston right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. is set to pitch against Phillies lefty Ranger Suárez in Game 3. Noah Syndergaard had been scheduled to start for Philadelphia before the rainout.

Meet the man who brought @JoseAltuve27 to the @Astros straight from Double-A @cchooks . He's Ed Wade, the former Astros and #Phillies GM. Here's a clip from the interview that will appear on #KHOU11 News today at 4:30pm CDT and later on #KHOU11+ pic.twitter.com/ZreMfoGhj1 — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) November 1, 2022

Two Astros win Gold Gloves

Before the game, two Houston Astros were honored for their fielding during the season. Both Kyle Tucker and Jeremy Peña won Gold Glove awards. Both are first-time winners of the award. Peña becomes the first rookie shortstop to win the award. He's also the first Astros rookie to win it.

The first rookie shortstop EVER to win a Gold Glove. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/G0YbE2UZrM — Houston Astros (@astros) November 1, 2022

Kyle Tucker has won his first-career Gold Glove. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/MX8RAX1wxG — Houston Astros (@astros) November 1, 2022

