Lance McCullers' tattoos show his love for Houston

McCullers showed reporters his Houston tattoos Thursday during media day.

HOUSTON — Pitcher Lance McCullers, Jr., has been with the Astros throughout their recent run of playoff appearances. He was part of the Game 7 win over the Dodgers in the 2017 World Series and started the clinching games this year over Seattle in the American League Division Series and New York in the American League Championship Series.

And he loves Houston.

How much does he love Space City? During the celebration after the Astros completed a sweep of the Yankees on Sunday, he told a national TV audience, "Bury me in the H," and it’s not the first time he’s said it. Then on Thursday, a day before the Astros World Series Game 1 against Philadelphia, McCullers showed his Houston tattoos off to reporters.

Permanently inked onto McCullers body are symbols of Houston and the Astros success.

#Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. showed the media his Houston tattoo during Media Day.



“It’s a representation, so this is an Astro, obviously with Houston Astros with the championship trophy,” he said while showing them. “And this is a drip version of the skyline, kind of represents Harvey. And then I got the ‘Be someone’ logo underneath it.”

Houston is the only team McCullers has pitched for in his MLB career, which started in 2015. His career mark is 49-32 with a 3.48 ERA. This season, he was 4-2 with a 1.24 ERA, though he spent a good portion of the season on the injured list.