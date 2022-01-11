Houston Astros Jeremy Peña, Kyle Tucker win their first Gold Glove Awards

Peña is the first rookie shortstop ever to win a Gold Glove, the team said.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Jeremy Peña made history Tuesday when he became the first rookie shortstop ever to earn a Gold Glove Award, the Houston Astros announced. Peña is also the first Astros rookie at any position to win the coveted award.

Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker also won his first Gold Glove.

Peña was outstanding defensively in his first season, according to the Astros. He led all American League shortstops in defensive runs saved with 15.

Peña is the third Astros shortstop to win a Gold Glove, joining Carlos Correa in 2021 and Roger Metzger in 1973. Correa, who Peña replaced when he joined the Minnesota Twins, was a finalist this year.

The first rookie shortstop EVER to win a Gold Glove. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/G0YbE2UZrM — Houston Astros (@astros) November 1, 2022

Tucker was also stellar defensively in 2022, the Astros said. His 14 defensive runs saved were tops among AL right-fielders while his eight outfield assists were tied for second. Tucker also was named to his first All-Star team this season.

Tucker is the third Astros outfielder to win a Gold Glove and the first since Michael Bourn, who won it in back-to-back seasons (2009-10).

Outfielder Cesar Cedeno has the Astros club record with five Gold Glove Awards (1972-76).

Kyle Tucker has won his first-career Gold Glove. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/MX8RAX1wxG — Houston Astros (@astros) November 1, 2022

Both Peña and Tucker continue to be clutch hitters, as well, in the playoffs and the World Series.