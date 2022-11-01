Were the Phillies' hitters seeing something in Lance McCullers' delivery?

Twitter was alive with speculation Tuesday during Game 3.

PHILADELPHIA — It was a rough outing for the Astros Lance McCullers in Philadelphia. In Game 3, he gave up five home runs in 4 1/3 innings and left with the Astros trailing, 7-0. That would be the final, as the Phillies grabbed a 2-1 World Series lead.

The Phillies’ Bryce Harper got it started for Philadelphia in the first inning with a two-run home run. In the second inning, Harper could be seen saying something to teammate Alec Bohm. Bohm walked to the plate and hit it out of the park to give Philadelphia a 3-0 lead.

The chatter started on social media that McCullers may be tipping his pitches to Phillies hitters, basically showing something in his delivery that they were picking up on.

That Harper-Bohm conversation was something addressed by ESPN's Buster Olney.

Rival staffer: what Harper related to Bohm, others had to have been about game-planning, not pitch-tipping. Says staffer: “He’s throwing 80% off-speed. He won’t throw his fastball.” — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) November 2, 2022

The Twitter chatter got louder when Brandon Marsh homered for a 4-0 Phillies' lead. Philadelphia added two more on Kyle Schwarber’s two-run blast and Rhys Hoskins homered to make it 7-0.

By the fifth inning when McCullers was pulled, he had given up a World Series-record five home runs.

Former Major League Baseball scout and KHOU 11 baseball analyst Jeremy Booth addressed the theories on Twitter, tweeting that whether he was tipping or not, he was having his struggles.

Lots of people talking a McCullers tip, it’s irrelevant with his stuff and execution tonight. He’s afraid of his fastball, can’t finish anything or get to the glove side. Eliminate the FB and hit slider. Simple approach. @JBristolKHOU #WorldSeries — Jeremy Booth (@_JeremyBooth) November 2, 2022

KHOU 11’s Matt Musil also responded to a tweet, saying that it’s possible the Phillies were picking up on what McCullers was doing. He said they were expecting a lot of breaking pitches...and that's just what they got.

It's possible that he's tipping with that move but in reality it would extremely tough to tell the difference on those knee angles in real time. One thing is for sure, the Phillies were expecting a ton of breaking balls from Lance tonight and they were sitting on them. https://t.co/VuLWQowlpH — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) November 2, 2022

Booth mentioned it in our KHOU 11+ postgame wrap-up with Jason Bristol on Saturday night that he disagreed with Astros manager Dusty Baker's decision to start McCullers in Game 3. Here was that recap.

"I don't understand what we're doing back there with McCullers (going in Game 3)," said @_JeremyBooth *after* Game 2.



"It's the cold weather...the breaking ball dominance.



"He's not going to have his feel in a cold(er) environment. The Astros will go down, 2 (games)-to-1." pic.twitter.com/8Lm1WrxElD — Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) November 2, 2022