Everything you need to know about Games 1 and 2 of the ALDS against the Seattle Mariners

HOUSTON — For the Houston Astros and their fans, it’s rinse and repeat.

The American League Division Series gets underway on Tuesday. It's the sixth straight postseason appearance for the Astros.

Street Fest

First pitch of Game 1 against the division-rival Mariners is at 2:37 p.m., but you don’t have to wait until then to get pumped for the game. The Astros’ Street Fest kicks off at 11:30 a.m. and your game ticket gets you in.

Once inside Street Fest, you’ll find live music, food trucks, yard games and plenty of chances for that perfect social media picture.

Fans are being encouraged to wear orange for both games at Minute Maid Park. The roof will be closed for both games.

Game 1

Giveaway

All fans will get a rally towel on Tuesday.

National Anthem

The Apollo Chamber Players will perform the National Anthem for Game 1. The colors will be presented by the Joint Forces Color Guard.

First pitch

Astros Hall of Famer Jose Cruz will throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

"Play ball"

The Astros' AT&T SportsNet broadcast team of play-by-play reporter Todd Kalas and color analyst Geoff Blum will provide the "play ball" call.

Game 2

Giveaway

All fans will get a rally towel on Thursday.

National Anthem

Kaylise Irizarry will sing the National Anthem. The colors will be presented by the Houston Police Color Guard.

First pitch

Class of 2022 inductee into the Astros Hall of Fame, Terry Puhl, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

"Play ball"

Geto Boys – Scarface and Willie D - will make the "play ball" call.

New grub

Once inside the ballpark, which also opens at 11:30 a.m. for fans, you can get a taste – literally – of the postseason. How do some of these ballpark delicacies sound? The Astros say they’re new dishes for the 2022 postseason.

Fried pickle nachos

Loaded Mac & Chaz

Bomb Mi Pork Belly Sandwich

Chicharron Nachos

Level Up burger

Battered Up Brisket

Pumpkin Cold Brew Float

