New food options at Minute Maid Park ahead of ALDS against Mariners

New food. New gear. New year. Houston is getting ready for another playoff run, this time starting in the ALDS against the Mariners.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — Astros fans are gearing up for the postseason.

So is the team -- with a taste of fashion and food.

At the team store, there's no shortage of Astros gear. Fans can wear their heart on their sleeve, chest, head and feet.

Michelle Gibbs was proud of her haul.

“I bagged a shirt for my little dog, Bruiser, a cup for my mama, a koozie, a rally towel and a vintage shirt,” she said.

Michelle's sister, Celeste Morales, came in from Dallas for the postseason shopping spree.

“We were Astros Buddies back in the day in the Dome. We have amazing memories as children growing up here,” Morales said.

Some go old school with vintage T-shirts while others take a shine to the new stuff, like sequin jackets. Stella Meaux wore hers out of the store, saying, “I love bling. Always have.”

It's easy to spend a couple of hundred bucks, but fans say it’s worth it.

Those attending postseason games will get a taste of some new fanfare, too. Minute Maid Park and Aramark Executive Chef Scott Strickland said highlights include: “Some fried pickle chip nachos. Three different flavors of those.”

The menu steps up its game during the playoffs. Like all good coaches, Strickland is managing his lineup for the long haul.

“We have a couple of new items, but we're not going to let everybody have those yet. We still have the ALCS to go and then we’re going to the World Series, so we have different items to highlight for those," Strickland said.

As for ALDS Game 1, Houston's game time is 2:37 p.m. -- not in primetime. Some fans didn't like that decision.

“I think we got shafted - to put it lightly,” Jaime Fernandez said.

Michelle Gibbs agrees.

“I think that’s baloney,” she said.