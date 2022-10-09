Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners | ALDS schedule

The Astros will play their fellow AL West rivals, the Seattle Mariners, in the American League Division Series starting in Houston on Tuesday.

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros will start their playoff run on Tuesday.

The first two games of the American League Division Series against the Seattle Mariners will be afternoon games at Minute Maid Park.

Game 1: The first game of the ALDS will begin at either 2:05 p.m. or 2:37 p.m. If the Mets win against the Padres on Sunday night, Houston's first game will be at 2:05 p.m. If the Padres win, Game 1 in Houston will start at 2:37 p.m.

Game 2: The second ALDS game will start at 2:37 p.m. Thursday.

Game 3: in Seattle, time TBD.

Game 4 (if necessary): in Seattle, time TBD.

Game 5 (if necessary): in Houston, time TBD.