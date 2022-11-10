ALDS Game 1: Astros vs. Mariners | Live updates

Live updates from Astros' Street Fest to the final out of Game 1, we've got you covered!

HOUSTON — "Level Up" takes on a new meaning for the Houston Astros today.

After winning 106 games during the regular season, the 'Stros are back to square one as they take on their division rival, the Seattle Mariners.

Tuesday's game will be the 20th meeting this year after the Astros took the regular season series from Seattle with a 12-7 record.

Check back throughout the day as this page will have live updates from the start of Street Fest through Tuesday's final out!

Everything you need to know

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 11

Time: 2:37 p.m. CT

Location: Minute Maid Park - Houston, Texas

TV Channel: TBS

Live stream: TBS app

Roof status: Closed

Odds: Houston -225; Seattle +185; Over/Under: 6.5 (via Caesers Sportsbook)

Pitching matchup: Justin Verlander (18-4, 1.75 ERA) vs. Logan Gilbert (13-6, 3.20 ERA)

Game preview

When Justin Verlander takes the mound for the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the AL Division Series on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, it will have been almost three years since his last playoff appearance.

Verlander, who missed almost two seasons after Tommy John surgery, will look to build on his remarkable comeback season when he leads Houston into the postseason in the opener of the best-of-five series.

“This crowd here’s always great, especially in the playoffs,” Verlander said. “So hopefully we can feed off that, and just try to continue to pitch like I have all season.”

Verlander’s last postseason appearance came on Oct. 29, 2019, when he allowed five hits and three runs in five innings of a loss to Washington in Game 6 of the World Series. Tuesday will be his 31st playoff start and 32nd appearance in his 20th playoff series.

The Mariners advanced to the ALDS after rallying from a seven-run deficit in Game 2 of the wild-card round to sweep the Blue Jays. That victory was the biggest road comeback win in playoff history and baseball’s largest comeback victory to clinch a postseason series.

“Their lineup is really good,” Verlander said. “They never give in, as you saw in the series against Toronto. They grind out at-bats. They don’t make it easy."

The Mariners will counter with Logan Gilbert, who will make his first postseason start, as they continue their first playoff run since 2001 with ace Luis Castillo unavailable after starting the first game of the wild-card series on Friday.