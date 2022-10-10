What the Houston Astros are saying about the ALDS against the Seattle Mariners

Game 1 starting pitcher Justin Verlander and second baseman Jose Altuve said they're pumped and ready for Tuesday's playoff game at Minute Maid Park.

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros looked loose when they took the field for Monday's practice at Minute Maid Park. They'll host the Seattle Mariners Tuesday afternoon for Game 1 of the ALDS.

Even playoff veterans like Game 1 starting pitcher Justin Verlander admitted there are some nerves.

"The playoffs are just a different animal, it's a different game, a lot more pressure," Verlander said. "But once I start throwing the baseball, I know that I'm going to settle into my routine and feel normal-ish."

Verlander, who's been on fire all season with an 18-4 record and an outstanding 1.75 ERA, said he tries to stick to a routine leading up to the game and stay focused. But he also plans to have some fun.

"I think allowing myself to be more present and just enjoy the ride ... it's been a fun ride thus far and hopefully it takes us all the way to a championship," Verlander said.

Second baseman Jose Altuve, who ended the regular season with a .300 batting average and 28 home runs, said he has a lot of respect for the Mariners.

"This year's team is the best I've ever played against, they look good, obviously. I think what I see is a lot of union, a lot of chemistry going on there," Altuve said. "I think they're playing kinda like us, you know, not be the heroes, just play to win and when you play to win, good things happen."

Altuve also spoke about his love for this team and for Houston.

"This is my second home," Altuve said. "The city, the fans, my teammates, the whole organization is just amazing. Hopefully, I want to stay here for my career."

The Astros will face right-hander Logan Gilbert Tuesday. They haven't released Tuesday's lineup yet. Game 1 gets underway at 2:37 p.m.