ALCS Game 3 updates: Red Sox jump all over Astros, take 6-0 lead in 2nd inning

The series is tied at a game apiece as the series shifts to Fenway Park for the next three games

HOUSTON — The American League Championship Series resumed Monday night in Boston, as the Astros and Red Sox go head-to-head with the series tied at a game apiece.

Houston won Game 1, 5-4, on the power of home runs from Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa. Boston evened things up with a 9-5 win on Saturday. The American League Championship Series is a best-of-seven, with the winner going on to the World Series.

Game 3 featured a pitching matchup of Jose Urquidy for Houston and Eduardo Rodriguez for Boston. First pitch was at 7:07 p.m.

Game updates

Boston 6, Houston 0

After a scoreless first inning, the Red Sox struck first in the bottom of the second. Boston catcher Christian Vazquez poked a bases-loaded, one-out single to right, giving the Red Sox a 1-0 lead.

Christian Arroyo put a ball in play in the next at-bat that took a bad hop in front of Jose Altuve. It got away from Houston's second baseman, giving Boston a 2-0 lead. Altuve was charged with an error on the play.

Kyle Schwarber followed with a grand slam to right, putting Boston on top 6-0.

The GRANDEST of Schwarbombs! pic.twitter.com/haiJebg7cS — Red Sox (@RedSox) October 19, 2021

Urquidy was pulled in favor of Yimi Garcia with two outs in the second inning.

Before the game

These are tweets from Jason Bristol, who is in Boston for Games 3, 4 and 5.

Astros practicing balls off Fenway wall...different bounce depending on whether it hits wood part or metal pic.twitter.com/KSZSOLBjpH — Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) October 18, 2021

Astros enter Fenway via Jersey Street 'club entrance' #khou11 pic.twitter.com/3xhRIibL5d — Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) October 18, 2021

Watch party at Minute Maid Park

You don't have to travel to Boston to cheer on the Astros with a crowd for the ALCS. Minute Maid Park is hosting a watch party! If you didn't make it tonight, you'll have a chance for Games 4 and 5, which will also be in Boston.

American League Championship Series schedule

Game 3: Monday, Oct. 18, at Fenway Park; 7:07 p.m.

Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 19, at Fenway Park; time TBD

Game 5 (if necessary): Wednesday, Oct. 20, at Fenway Park, time TBD

Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, Oct. 22, at Minute Maid Park; time TBD