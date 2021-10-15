Live updates: Fans ready for an Astros win in Game 1 of the ALCS

The Houston Astros take on the Boston Red Sox in a best-of-seven series with the winner going to the World Series.

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros are appearing in their fifth straight American League Championship Series as they take on the Boston Red Sox. It's a best-of-seven series with the winner going on to the World Series.

Tonight, it's Frambler Valez on the mound for Houston and Chris Sale pitching for Boston.

During the game, we'll keep updates and share key plays below. And make sure you're following Jason Bristol, Matt Musil, Daniel Gotera and Jeremy Booth on Twitter to get great insights into the action.

Astros lineup

Astros' lineup for Game 1 of ALCS vs. lefty Chris Sale pic.twitter.com/MkigbmyIEf — Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) October 15, 2021

Fans getting ready for an Astros win!

KHOU 11's Melissa Correa was at Astros Street Fest, talking to fans who were ready for a Houston Astros win!

It was raining earlier in Houston, but that didn't dampen the Astros fans' spirit, as Xavier Walton found.

It's not all Astros fans at Minute Maid Park. There are Red Sox fans there. One of those Red Sox fans is KHOU 11 photojournalist Mars Juarez.

Photojournalist @marsthephotog29 seems to have found a friend in the crowd. 🙄 LOL!!!! As I told someone who questioned why #khou11 allowed a #RedSox cap in Houston: we work for a balanced, equal opportunity employer! 🤗 pic.twitter.com/sev8i9YNKt — Melissa Correa (@KHOUmelissa) October 15, 2021

Outside Minute Maid Park, it was a fashion show of Astros gear.

American League Championship Series schedule

Game 1: Friday, Oct. 15 at Minute Maid Park; 7:07 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 16, at Minute Maid Park; 3:20 p.m.

Game 3: Monday, Oct. 18, at Fenway Park; 7:07 p.m.

Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 19, at Fenway Park; time TBD

Game 5 (if necessary): Wednesday, Oct. 20, at Fenway Park, time TBD

Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, Oct. 22, at Minute Maid Park; time TBD

Game 7 (if necessary): Saturday, Oct. 23, at Minute Maid Park; time TBD

Getting to Minute Maid Park

There are plenty of surface lots and parking garages in the area. You can find the best one by downloading the Park Whiz mobile app. It will show you how much each lot costs, and it also lets you book a space in advance. Another app that does the same thing is called Park Houston.

You can also take the train to the game! METRO rail purple line riders should exit at the Convention District station, then walk two blocks north to the ballpark. Keep in mind though, the trains share lanes with street traffic, so getting home could take longer.