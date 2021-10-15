Altuve and Correa rewrite MLB history during Game 1 win over Boston

Jose Altuve hit his 20th career postseason home run. Carlos Correa hit his 18th.

HOUSTON — The Astros' Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa left their mark on MLB history with their home runs in Friday night's 5-4 win over the Boston Red Sox in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series.

Atluve's homer came in the sixth inning when the Astros were down, 3-1. His two-run blast tied it at 3.

The home run was Altuve’s 20th career postseason home run. With that dinger, according to MLB Stats, Altuve became the fastest player in league history to get to 20 home runs. He joins three others who have hit 20 or more postseason home runs -- Manny Ramirez (29), Bernie Williams (22) and Derek Jeter (20).

But the Astros weren’t done re-writing the record books. The following inning, Carlos Correa went deep to give Houston a 4-3 lead. That homer was his 18th career longball in the postseason, moving him to 7th place on the all-time list, tying him with Mickey Mantle, Reggie Jackson, and Nelson Cruz.

MLB says it was also Correa’s 4th career go-ahead home run in the 7th inning or later in a postseason game. That’s most in postseason history.

Correa also now has 55 postseason RBIs, the most among active players.

Carlos Correa has 4 career go-ahead HR in the 7th inning or later of playoff games, the most in #Postseason history.#ForTheH pic.twitter.com/PYMfhx7bti — Houston Astros (@astros) October 16, 2021

Another fun stat -- the Houston Astros are 4-0 in postseason games that both Altuve and Correa have homered.