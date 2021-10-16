Astros try to claw back into Game 2, now trail 9-3 to Boston

Houston hopes to take a 2-0 ALCS series lead against Boston

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox are at it again today in the American League Championship Series. Houston took a 1-0 series lead after a come-from-behind win, powered by home runs from Carlos Correa and Jose Altuve.

Today's Game 2 features Luis Garcia starting for Houston and Nathan Eovaldi for Boston.

We'll keep you up to date with the very latest from Minute Maid Park, as Houston hopes to have a 2-0 series lead when the series shifts back to Boston Monday for Game 3.

Red Sox vs. Astros game updates

Boston jumped out to a 4-0 lead with one swing of the bat, courtesy former Houston Astro J.D. Martinez. Martinez went deep after a double and two walks from Garcia.

and with 1 swing ..its 4-0.

Lot of frustration/disbelief from fans here https://t.co/SYOuAj3OHG — Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) October 16, 2021

In the top of the second inning, Luis Garcia came out of the game with an apparent injury after facing 8 hitters.

Garcia done after 1+ inning. He's out with an apparent injury. — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) October 16, 2021

Jake Odorizzi comes in and gives up the second grand slam of the game. It's the first time in postseason history that a team has hit two grand slams in one game.

The @RedSox are the first team in #postseason history to hit 2 grand slams in one game, let alone 2 innings. pic.twitter.com/5PedUGrlKM — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) October 16, 2021

Kiké Hernanadez continued his torrid hitting in the postseason, hitting a home run in the fourth to give Boston a 9-0 lead over Houston.

The Astros added three runs in the bottom of the frame, courtesy a Kyle Tucker RBI double and Yuli Gurriel two-run single.

Game preview

Talking Game 2 with Jeremy Booth Posted by Jason Bristol KHOU on Saturday, October 16, 2021

Before the game

Vince Young with the 'Play Ball' call got things going today at Minute Maid Park

American League Championship Series schedule

Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 16, at Minute Maid Park; 3:20 p.m.

Game 3: Monday, Oct. 18, at Fenway Park; 7:07 p.m.

Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 19, at Fenway Park; time TBD

Game 5 (if necessary): Wednesday, Oct. 20, at Fenway Park, time TBD

Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, Oct. 22, at Minute Maid Park; time TBD