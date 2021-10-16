Astros try to claw back into Game 2, now trail 9-3 to Boston

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox are at it again today in the American League Championship Series. Houston took a 1-0 series lead after a come-from-behind win, powered by home runs from Carlos Correa and Jose Altuve.
Today's Game 2 features Luis Garcia starting for Houston and Nathan Eovaldi for Boston.
We'll keep you up to date with the very latest from Minute Maid Park, as Houston hopes to have a 2-0 series lead when the series shifts back to Boston Monday for Game 3.
Red Sox vs. Astros game updates
Boston jumped out to a 4-0 lead with one swing of the bat, courtesy former Houston Astro J.D. Martinez. Martinez went deep after a double and two walks from Garcia.
In the top of the second inning, Luis Garcia came out of the game with an apparent injury after facing 8 hitters.
Jake Odorizzi comes in and gives up the second grand slam of the game. It's the first time in postseason history that a team has hit two grand slams in one game.
Kiké Hernanadez continued his torrid hitting in the postseason, hitting a home run in the fourth to give Boston a 9-0 lead over Houston.
The Astros added three runs in the bottom of the frame, courtesy a Kyle Tucker RBI double and Yuli Gurriel two-run single.
Game preview
Before the game
Vince Young with the 'Play Ball' call got things going today at Minute Maid Park
American League Championship Series schedule
Game 1: Astros 5, Red Sox 4
Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 16, at Minute Maid Park; 3:20 p.m.
Game 3: Monday, Oct. 18, at Fenway Park; 7:07 p.m.
Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 19, at Fenway Park; time TBD
Game 5 (if necessary): Wednesday, Oct. 20, at Fenway Park, time TBD
Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, Oct. 22, at Minute Maid Park; time TBD
Game 7 (if necessary): Saturday, Oct. 23, at Minute Maid Park; time TBD