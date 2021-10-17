Go to the official Astros ALCS watch parties for $1

Watch the next three games of the ALCS at Minute Maid Park.

HOUSTON — Fans are invited to go to the Astros' watch parties at Minute Maid Park for the next three games of the American League Championship Series.

The parties are open to the public and will cost $1. Proceeds will go to the Astros Foundation.

The Astros and Red Sox split the first two games of the series at Minute Maid Park. The next three games will be played at Fenway Park.

Schedule

Game 3 | Monday, Oct.18 | Watch Party starts at 5 p.m. | Game Time 7:08 p.m.

Game 4 | Tuesday, Oct. 19 | Watch Party starts at 5 p.m. | Game Time 7:08 p.m.

Game 5 | Wednesday, Oct. 20 | Watch Party starts at 2 p.m. | Game Time 4:08 p.m.

Parking

Parking will be available in the North and South Diamond lots for $10.

Festivities

Prior to each game, there will be a Street Fest on Crawford Street. There will be live music, food trucks, yard games, photo opportunities and more.

Concessions

Concession stands in the stadium will be open.

Seating

All tickets are general admission and lower bowl seats will be available.

Entry

Fans can enter the watch parties through the South Home Plate, Left Field and Left Center gates beginning two hours before the first pitch of the game.