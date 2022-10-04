Astros place Jose Altuve on IL, call up JJ Matijevic to majors

Altuve was injured during Monday night's game against the Los Angeles Angels.

HOUSTON — The Astros placed Jose Altuve on the 10-day injured list (backdated to April 19) after the star infielder suffered what the team called a left hamstring strain earlier this week.

In the eighth inning of Monday night's game against the Angels, Altuve legged out an infield single with one out in the eighth and then fell to the ground past first base. He sat on the ground and threw his batting helmet into the ground as he winced in pain.

Trainers came to check on him and helped him to his feet before he gingerly walked to the dugout and into the clubhouse.

Altuve will be eligible to come off the IL on April 29.

In a corresponding move, the club called up infielder J.J. Matijevic. If he gets into a game with the Astros, it will be his major-league debut.

Matijevic has played in 11 games for the Sugar Land Space Cowboys this season while batting .310 with 4 homers and 4 stolen bases. He also has racked up 10 RBI and a .420 OBP.

Matijevic, 26, was the 75th overall pick in the 2017 draft. He played his college ball at Arizona. He's listed as a first baseman and bats left-handed.

To make room on the 40-man MLB roster, the Astros moved Taylor Jones to the 60-day IL.

