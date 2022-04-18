Jose Altuve leaves Astros game with left hamstring strain in 8th inning

Altuve went down after legging out a grounder late in the game. It's unclear how long he'll be out.

HOUSTON — Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve left Monday's game against the Los Angeles Angels in the eighth inning with a leg injury.

Altuve legged out an infield single with one out in the eighth and then fell to the ground past first base. He sat on the ground and threw his batting helmet into the ground as he winced in pain.

Trainers came to check on him and helped him to his feet before he gingerly walked to the dugout and into the clubhouse. Manager Dusty Baker said after the game that Altuve suffered a left hamstring strain. It's unclear how long he'll be sidelined.

He was replaced by pinch-runner Aledmys Díaz with the Astros leading 7-3.