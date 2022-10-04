'Go for launch' | Astros unveil new Nike City Connect uniforms

HOUSTON — Go for launch.
The Houston Astros have officially unveiled their new Nike City Connect uniforms that the team will wear throughout the 2022 season.
The 'Space City' themed threads feature a grid pattern on the sleeves to emulate star charts, a lunar lander tag as a symbol of accomplishment, and of course Astros blue, orange and yellow hues throughout.
The navy Nike pants go along with navy New Era hats and rainbow gradient Stance socks that represent rocket thrusters that blast shuttles into space.
You can catch the 'Stros new uniforms on full display April 20 against the Los Angeles Angels.
After the first game, the team will where them for every Monday home game throughout the season.
The team also announced there will be more to each celebrations on Monday at Minute Maid Park this season in conjunction with the jerseys.
Fans hoping to snag the new uniform can visit the Astros Team Store at Minute Maid Park, but will need a FanFest voucher to get in. Vouchers are $1 and benefit the Astros Foundation.
Nike launched the City Connect uniforms with MLB in 2021 as part of a way to celebrate the bond between clubs and their cities.
Seven teams took part in the City Connect trend last season. Two more joined for 2022 including the Astros and the Washington Nationals.