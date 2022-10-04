'Go for launch' | Astros unveil new Nike City Connect uniforms

Houston becomes the ninth MLB team to feature a City Connect jersey with their Space City-themed threads.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Go for launch.

The Houston Astros have officially unveiled their new Nike City Connect uniforms that the team will wear throughout the 2022 season.

The 'Space City' themed threads feature a grid pattern on the sleeves to emulate star charts, a lunar lander tag as a symbol of accomplishment, and of course Astros blue, orange and yellow hues throughout.

The navy Nike pants go along with navy New Era hats and rainbow gradient Stance socks that represent rocket thrusters that blast shuttles into space.

You can catch the 'Stros new uniforms on full display April 20 against the Los Angeles Angels.

After the first game, the team will where them for every Monday home game throughout the season.

With this jersey, we remind the world...



This is Mission Control.

This is Houston.

This is #SpaceCity. pic.twitter.com/J8ijYCWJJj — Houston Astros (@astros) April 10, 2022

The team also announced there will be more to each celebrations on Monday at Minute Maid Park this season in conjunction with the jerseys.

Fans hoping to snag the new uniform can visit the Astros Team Store at Minute Maid Park, but will need a FanFest voucher to get in. Vouchers are $1 and benefit the Astros Foundation.

Nike launched the City Connect uniforms with MLB in 2021 as part of a way to celebrate the bond between clubs and their cities.