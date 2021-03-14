x
UH Cougars win American Athletic Conference championship

The Cougars didn't have much of a problem taking care of Cincinnati in the title game.
Credit: AP
Houston guard DeJon Jarreau (3) brings the ball up court as Cincinnati guard Mika Adams-Woods (23) pursues during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the final round of the American Athletic Conference men's tournament Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

FORT WORTH, Texas — Seventh-ranked Houston has its first conference tournament championship since 2010. 

Quentin Grimes scored 21 points with five 3-pointers and Marcus Sasser had 16 points as the Cougars beat Cincinnati 91-54. 

The Cougars were already a lock for their 22nd NCAA Tournament appearance before leading the entire game. 

Jeremiah Davenport had 11 points for Cincinnati. The Bearcats had won the previous two AAC title games over the Cougars, in 2018 and 2019. 

Houston's last conference tournament title had been in 2010, when they were still in Conference USA.

The Cougars will find out what seed they will be in the NCAA Tournament later Sunday. It's believed they will be a No. 2 or No. 3 seed.

