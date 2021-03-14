UH Cougars win American Athletic Conference championship

The Cougars didn't have much of a problem taking care of Cincinnati in the title game.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Seventh-ranked Houston has its first conference tournament championship since 2010.

Quentin Grimes scored 21 points with five 3-pointers and Marcus Sasser had 16 points as the Cougars beat Cincinnati 91-54.

The Cougars were already a lock for their 22nd NCAA Tournament appearance before leading the entire game.

Jeremiah Davenport had 11 points for Cincinnati. The Bearcats had won the previous two AAC title games over the Cougars, in 2018 and 2019.

Houston's last conference tournament title had been in 2010, when they were still in Conference USA.