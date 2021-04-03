1,000 University of Houston students, staff receive COVID-19 vaccine

1,000 Moderna doses are being administered over 2 days for those in category 1A and 1B.

HOUSTON — The University of Houston is vaccinating 1,000 students and staff Wednesday and Thursday. These doses will have an impact well beyond campus.

A long line of Cougars waited, not for football tickets, but for a shot in the arm at the Student Health Center. Very first in line was nursing student Jenna Riley, who said, “I’m also volunteering as well, so I got a vaccine, and I’m helping out the community.”

She's helping with the clinic set up at UH’s main campus.

Dr. Suzy Harrington is the vice president of the Division of Student Affairs and Enrollment Services, Health & Wellbeing at UH.

“We became an approved vaccinator through the State Health Department and have collaboration with Walgreens who is doing our vaccinations with some of our UH pharmacy students," Harrington said.

1,000 Moderna doses are being administered over 2 days for those in category 1A and 1B. Each person is automatically registered for their second dose in 4 weeks. UH wants a repeat performance.

“We hope to do it in 2-3 weeks, because we have 1,000 on our waitlist now," Harrington said.

Priority was given to those who see patients as part of the university's health programs.

E'monte Freeman is also a nursing student.

“I was super excited to get the vaccine, especially because I know I’m going into clinicals, and I want to be sure I’m protected and I can protect the patients," Freeman said.

Cougars are grateful and after a year of remote classes, hopeful for a return to traditional in person learning.