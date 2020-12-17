Coach Kelvin Sampson: All 15 UH men's basketball players had COVID-19

Coach Sampson on Thursday said some of the coaches had the virus as well.

HOUSTON — All 15 members of the University of Houston men’s basketball team have had COVID-19, according to head coach Kelvin Sampson.

“All of our kids have been really sick,” Coach Sampson said. “We had five consecutive weeks where we had no positives…then all of a sudden, we had a couple positives, and boom – it ran through us.”

Coach Sampson said the team is tested for COVID-19 three times a week. He said all results came back negative for the virus on Wednesday.

The Cougars paused all team-related activities on Dec. 8 due to COVID-19 issues. Their Dec. 9 and Dec. 12 home games against Sam Houston State and Rice, respectively, were postponed. Houston also canceled Saturday’s game at Alabama. The Cougars were cleared to return to team workouts on Tuesday.