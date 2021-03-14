Houston advances to conference title game, while TSU wins SWAC

UH will play Cincinnati in the American Athletic Conference Championship. TSU punched their ticket to the NCAA tournament.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Justin Gorham made four free throws in the final 27 seconds and No. 7 Houston held on for a 76-74 win over Memphis in the semifinals of the American Athletic Conference Tournament.

The Cougars will face Cincinnati in Sunday's championship. Boogie Ellis had 27 points for Memphis, an NCAA bubble team.

Gorham scored Houston's last six points. Quentin Grimes had 21 points with five 3-pointers for 23-3 Houston. The Tigers overcame a 12-point halftime deficit and took the lead in the second half.

You can breathe now. 𝐂𝐎𝐎𝐆𝐒 𝐖𝐈𝐍!



Houston is headed to the @American_MBB Championship Game on Sunday against Cincinnati! #ForTheCity x #GoCoogs pic.twitter.com/pR8rR3Z3Fr — Houston Men's Hoops 🏀 🐾 (@UHCougarMBK) March 14, 2021

Texas Southern in the Dance

Karl Nicholas scored 16 points and pulled down 12 rebounds as Texas Southern placed five in double-figure scoring to upset top-seeded Prairie View A&M 80-61 in the Southwest Athletic Conference championship game.

The win punches Texas Southern’s ticket for a ninth appearance in the NCAA Tournament, first since 2018. Jordan Gilliam and Justin Hopkins each scored 15 points for the third-seeded Bobcats.

There were seven lead changes and six ties early but the Bobcats broke things open late in the first half. Faite Williams led the Panthers with 14 points, Jawaun Daniels added 13. Williams scored 18 and 14 to lead the Panthers in scoring in the last two games after scoring 16 combined in the previous three.