War of words between Texas Congressman Troy Nehls, US Capitol police chief

The Texas Republican said a Capitol police officer entered his empty office without permission and "took photos of confidential materials."

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Capitol police chief denies allegations that one of his officers violated the constitutional rights of U.S. Rep. Troy Nehls.

USCP Chief Tom Manger also denied that his department is investigating Nehls.

But the Texas Republican claims a Capitol police officer entered his empty office without permission last November and took photos of confidential materials.

The document he allegedly photographed detailed a pro-law enforcement bill that would have ensured body armor quality for law enforcement officers, according to Nehls.

"The photo was passed up to USCP intelligence analysts and a report was filed citing 'suspicious writings,'" Nehls said in a statement. "That following Monday, three plain-clothed USCP agents returned to the office, where they questioned a staff member about the contents of the questionably-obtained photo."

Nehls said he followed up with multiple calls, letters and meetings with Manger that led him to believe his office was under investigation and surveillance by USCP.

In a statement, Menger told a different story.

“The United States Capitol Police is sworn to protect Members of Congress. If a Member’s office is left open and unsecured, without anyone inside the office, USCP officers are directed to document that and secure the office to ensure nobody can wander in and steal or do anything else nefarious. The weekend before Thanksgiving, one of our vigilant officers spotted the Congressman’s door was wide open. That Monday, USCP personnel personally followed up with the Congressman’s staff and determined no investigation or further action of any kind was needed. No case investigation was ever initiated or conducted into the Representative or his staff.”

Nehls called the statement a "bold-faced lie."

“No case investigation was ever initiated or conducted into the Representative or his staff.”



That is a bold faced lie. https://t.co/IyfArXfTRH — Congressman Troy Nehls (@RepTroyNehls) February 8, 2022

He said he's asked for an investigation by the Capitol Police inspector general. Nehls insists the USCP targeted him because he has been critical of the department's handling of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.