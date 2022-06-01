'A black eye on America': Houston-area congressmen share memories of January 6 one year later

It's been 365 days since the United States Capitol was attacked. While Democrats and Republicans condemn the violence, they don't see eye-to-eye on who's to blame.

HOUSTON — A year since the United States Capitol fell under attack by a pro-Trump mob, two Houston area congressmen are sharing their memories of that day.

"It's a black eye, a black eye on America," said U.S. Rep. Troy Nehls.

Nehls, a first-term Republican, remembers the moment he learned something was wrong and first heard the words "the Capitol's been breached."

Pictures from inside the House Chamber memorialize what happened next.

Nehls, a former Fort Bend County Sheriff, helped Capitol Police keep rioters out.

"The doors started shaking violently," said Nehls. "You can see in many of the photos, guns were drawn, furniture was placed in front to barricade the doors. It was a tense situation. I had an opportunity to engage individuals on the other side of the door, and I told them what they're doing is un-American."

Nehl's colleague, U.S. Rep. Al Green, a Democrat, remembers that dark moment too.

"It was a day that I will never forget," said Green.

Green said Capitol Police warned him of the danger ahead as he was making his way toward the chamber.

"If they had caught me in some place, I can only imagine what they would do to me, given what they were doing to police," said Green.

Despite living through the same attack, 365 days later, both parties don't see eye-to-eye on who's to blame.

"This has become such a partisan issue," said Nehls.

Nehls says he doesn't blame former President Donald Trump.

"Why should I?" asked Nehls.

Green says the evidence could not be clearer who is responsible.

"Many of my colleagues are pledging allegiance to a former president," said Green.

What both parties do agree on one year later, is that they hope and pray it doesn't happen again.

KHOU 11 News also reached out to Rep. Dan Crenshaw's office. His spokesman told us he was not available for interviews, but did refer us to comments Crenshaw made on January 6 one year ago.