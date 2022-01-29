x
Former President Donald Trump visits Conroe for 'Save America Rally'

The rally is being held at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds. Doors opened at 2 p.m. and Trump is set to take the stage at 7 p.m.

CONROE, Texas — Former President Donald Trump is set to visit Conroe, Texas, as a part of his "Save America Rally" on Saturday, January 29.

Prior to the rally, Trump made a stop at the George R Brown Convention Center in Houston as a part of Donald Trump Jr.'s "American Freedom Tour." Additional speakers at the American Freedom Tour included political analyst Kimberly Guilfoyle, Sheriff Mark Lamb, and political commentator Dinesh D'Souza among others.

Former President Donald Trump makes stops in Houston