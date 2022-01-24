Federal judge to decide within 48 hours if Oath Keeper founder will remain in custody until trial for alleged role in Jan. 6 Capitol attack

Elmer Stewart Rhodes III, 56, of Granbury, is charged with “seditious conspiracy” for his role on Jan. 6.

PLANO, Texas — A detention hearing was held Monday for the reported founder of the Oath Keepers, the far-right militia group the FBI says organized attacks at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Elmer Stewart Rhodes III, 56, of Granbury, is charged with “seditious conspiracy” for his alleged role on Jan. 6. Rhodes was supposed to have a detention hearing last week, but it was postponed after he tested positive for COVID.

In Monday’s hearing, a federal judge decided to rule in the next 48 hours if Rhodes should remain in custody until his trial date.

But ahead of fellow Oath Keepers entering the courtroom, along with other Capitol rioters, prosecutors said their alleged leader, Rhodes, was sending the following text and chat messages:

[That we] "need to scare or intimidate members of congress."

"...about a million surrounding them should do the trick."

"The only chance we have is if we scare the sh*t out of them....to do the right thing."

Rhodes is accused of texting his followers on Jan. 6, saying “we aren’t getting through this without a civil war.” The FBI says Rhodes also purchased $40,000 worth of ammunition and equipment ahead of the attack.

Due to the amount of evidence, the Department of Justice said "there are no conditions of release that can reasonably assure the safety of the community or the defendant's appearance in court."

But during Monday's hearing, defense attorneys argued that Rhodes doesn’t pose a flight risk and that Rhodes hasn't threatened anyone in the year it's taken the government to indict and arrest him.

Defense attorneys also said Rhodes voluntarily handed over his personal phone to the FBI, and said Rhodes "very much" wants this case to go to trial.

"Whether you believe in what he stands for or not, he has a very public platform that he wants to put forth. And for him to duck and run and avoid a trial thwarts all of that," said defense attorney Phillip Linder.

Rhodes faces up to 20 years if he is convicted of seditious conspiracy.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Kimberly Priest Johnson said she will issue a ruling in the next 24 to 48 hours, whether to keep Rhodes locked up, or release him to live with family members, perhaps as far away as California.

Meanwhile his ex-wife in Montana continues to say the thought of having him released "is a living nightmare."

Ten other people, including a Prosper man, 37-year-old Roberto Minuta, are also charged with seditious conspiracy in connection with the attack on Jan. 6.

In the one year since Jan. 6, more than 725 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the deadly insurrection. More than 225 people have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.