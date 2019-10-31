HOUSTON — Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5. On the ballot: candidates for Houston mayor, a $3.5 billion Metro bond and several statewide propositions.

Before early voting began last week, experts predicted 2019's turnout could break records, but that appears unlikely now. Early voting numbers are way down. Approximately 20,000 fewer ballots have been cast this year compared to the last race for Houston Mayor in 2015.

KHOU political analyst Bob Stein says incumbent Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is all but assured a first-place finish, but will be forced into a runoff. A low turnout could breathe new life into challenger Bill King's campaign, he said. Fellow challenger Tony Buzbee is also considered a strong contender in the event of a runoff.

This will also be the first election where voters can cast their ballots at any one of the 745 polling places on Election Day. So there's a possibility people are waiting to vote on Tuesday.

"Most voters know this and might find Election Day voting more convenient," said Stein.

So here's what voters need to know.

Where do you vote?

Harris County registered voters can vote at any Election Day polling location. There are more than 700 locations in and around Harris County.

Click HERE for a map to find the closest polling location to you.

You can get directions sent straight your phone by texting VOTE to 1-833-937-0700 or by messaging Harris Votes on Facebook.

For more information on voting, including voting by mail and military and overseas voting, click HERE.

All other counties polling locations below:

What time does voting end?

Election Day polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

What do you need to vote?

Make sure you bring one of these accepted forms of identification:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

United States Passport (book or card)

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

What if you don't have an acceptable form of ID?

If a voter does not possess and cannot reasonably obtain a photo ID, they may still cast a regular ballot by presenting a supporting form of ID and executing a Reasonable Impediment Declaration, noting the voter’s reasonable impediment to obtaining an acceptable form of photo identification.

What's on the ballot?

You can see sample ballots broken down by county below.

WATCH: Houston mayoral debate hosted by KHOU and Houston Public Media

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM