HOUSTON — The Metro Houston board approved on Tuesday a $3.5 billion bond measure that will be on the November ballot.

It would fund many facets of the “MetroNext” plan, including extending the METRORail to Hobby Airport.

Houston Metro

Also on the plan are:

110 new miles of its Regional Express Network

16 new miles of Extended METRORail lines

75 new METRORapid lines

290 miles of its BOOST & Signature services

21 new or improved Park & Rides, Transit Centers

25 percent increase in regular local bus service

10 new Community Connectors/Circulators

The plan also includes:

Improved transit service on major freeways

Improved bus service and bus stops

Resiliency planning

Partnership projects

Universal accessibility

