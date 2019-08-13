HOUSTON — The Metro Houston board approved on Tuesday a $3.5 billion bond measure that will be on the November ballot.
It would fund many facets of the “MetroNext” plan, including extending the METRORail to Hobby Airport.
Houston Metro
Also on the plan are:
- 110 new miles of its Regional Express Network
- 16 new miles of Extended METRORail lines
- 75 new METRORapid lines
- 290 miles of its BOOST & Signature services
- 21 new or improved Park & Rides, Transit Centers
- 25 percent increase in regular local bus service
- 10 new Community Connectors/Circulators
The plan also includes:
- Improved transit service on major freeways
- Improved bus service and bus stops
- Resiliency planning
- Partnership projects
- Universal accessibility
